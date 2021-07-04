Manchester United are expected to further strengthen their squad in readiness for next season despite the arrival of Jadon Sancho

Central defence is among the key areas which has been earmarked for bolstering making Raphael Varane a top priority

Should Varane move to Old Trafford, he, alongside Sancho will undoubtedly go straight into Solskjaer's starting lineup

Man United are set to parade a strong lineup next season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now finally able to call upon Jadon Sancho in his squad.

After months of waiting, Sancho, a longer-term transfer target for United will be joining the club this summer after the Red Devils agreed a £73million deal to sign the winger from Borussia Dortmund.

Metro UK reports the Manchester club have been tracking Sancho for close to two years and came close to signing him last summer but the deal failed to materialise.

However, having had his valuation lowered, United were finally able to secure the services of the Englishman, with the deal set to be rubber-stamped after the Euro 2020.

It was reported earlier last week that the Old Trafford-based side have now shifted their focus on securing the signature of Raphael Varane from Real Madrid.

Solskjaer is desperate to find a versatile partner for Harry Maguire at the heart of defence to replace the erratic Victor Lindelof.

Should he complete the move, Varane, alongside Sancho will undoubtedly walk straight into United's starting lineup.

Perhaps the biggest headache for Solskjaer would be to decide who between David de Gea and Dean Henderson will start between the sticks.

The two keepers traded roles in the closing stages of last season, with De Gea playing the Europa League final against Villarreal where he costed his side the title having failed to save any penalty during the shootouts.

Possible Man United XI next season

As such, it is likely Henderson will get the nod, with Maguire and Varane providing cover in central defence.

Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka are expected to keep their places in fullback.

In midfield, it is anticipated Paul Pogba could be sacrificed, allowing Fred and Scott McTominay to start in the pivot as Bruno Fernandes takes his place in the No.10 role.

Sancho should slot straight in at the right-wing, with Marcus Rashford, barring injury, retaining his place on the left.

Mourinho eyeing Cavani

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that manager of Italian side AS Roma Jose Mourinho is considering bringing Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani to the Serie A club, Sport Skeeda reports.

The ex-United manager is desperate in bolstering his squad for the forthcoming season and has identified Cavani as one of his prospects.

According to Calciomercato Show on CMIT TV, Cavani has a 'basic agreement' with Roma and the Uruguayan is reportedly open to moving back to Serie A if the Red Devils are willing to sell him.

