Tyson Fury throws shade at Wladimir Klitschko following England's easy win over Ukraine at the Euro 2020 last four

The current WBC champion posted the date which he claimed four belts from the Steel Hammer back in 2015

The Gypsy King will face Deontay Wilder for the third time on July 24, in for the WBC heavyweight strap

Tyson Fury aimed a dig at his former heavyweight boxing rival Wladimir Klitschko after England thrashed Ukraine by 4-0 in the quarter finals of Euro 2020, Sport Bible.

Klitschko had earlier posted a message on social media wishing both teams the best of luck before the start of the game.

"Hi folks, people are non-stop asking me what I think of the match today - Ukraine vs England?

"I wouldn't miss it for the world.

"If anything is to be missed, I hope it's England's goalie as the ball flies into the net.

"Let's all watch, root for our respective countries and have fun.

"Best of luck to both teams, especially that Blue and Yellow.

"Thank you to all fans, you make these great events so special."

Tyson Fury makes reference to when he defeated Klitschko for the heavyweight title after England's win over Ukraine Photo by Roberto Pfeil and Alessandro Garafallo

Source: Getty Images

The Three Lions ran ragged over their eastern European opponents with a double from Harry Kane as well as Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson getting a goal each.

Gareth Southgate's men will now play Denmark in the semi finals as England look to land their first ever European title.

Fury made reference to when he won the to win the WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and IBO titles from the Ukrainian Klitschko back in 2015:

Fury said:

"I've not seen a beat down over Ukraine Flag of Ukraine like this since Düsseldorf 28 November 2015."

