Inter Milan midfielder Christian Eriksen has been spotted in public for the first time since he suffered a cardiac arrest during Denmark's opening Euro 2020 game against Finland.

The 29-year-old superstar collapsed on the pitch and was revived after CPR was carried out on him before being rushed to the hospital for adequate medicare.

Eriksen spent about one week at the Rigshospitalet Hospital where he underwent surgery before being allowed to go back home.

The former Tottenham Hotspur has since then been resting but on Friday, July 2, the Serie A winner stepped out for fresh air near the Tidvilde Strand beach in northern Denmark - about 60km from the capital Copenhagen.

Dressed in a sweatshirt and a nicker with a cap, the Serie A winner wore a simple smile while posing for a picture with a young fan.

Although, some experts believe the midfield maestro may not be able to play football again while some others are not ruling him out of returning to the pitch again.

Denmark advance to Euro 2020 semifinals

Legit.ng earlier reported that Denmark are through to the semifinals of the ongoing Euro 2020 Championship following their 2-1 triumph over Czech Republic at the Baku Olympic Stadium in Azerbaijan on Saturday, July 3.

A goal each from Thomas Delaney and Kasper Dolberg were all Kasper Hjulmand's men needed to advance to the last four stage of the tournament.

Patrik Schick increased his tally to five goals in the continental competition but his goal was not enough to save them from crashing out despite their spirited performance from start to finish.

