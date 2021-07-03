Footballers all over the world are on summer break except those who are representing their countries in the ongoing continental championships

The European players are participating in the Euro Championships while the South Americans are playing Copa America

But Nigerian stars Ndidi and Omeruo are in their home country enjoying the end of season break with their friends

Super Eagles duo Kenneth Omeruo and Wilfred Ndidi were spotted playing football with some of their friends at an undisclosed venue in Lagos.

Both players are currently enjoying their summer holidays in their fatherland after impressive performances for their European clubs' last campaign.

The 2013 AFCON winner posted the video on his Instagram story

Despite playing on world-class turfs in the 2020-21 campaign, the football stars felt comfortable on the surface where they probably started from years ago.

Wilfred Ndidi and Kenneth Omeruo joined friends to play street football while on summer holiday. Photo by Oliver Weiken/picture alliance

Source: Getty Images

This is however coming a few days after Africa's most expensive football star Victor Osimhen also joined his friends to test their skills.

Ndidi helped Leicester City qualify for Europa League next season in addition to the FA Cup title they won at the end of last term.

His combination with Kelechi Iheanacho helped Brandan Rodgers' men perform well but they relaxed in their last two games for the 2020-21 campaign where Chelsea and Liverpool finished third and fourth respectively.

Omeruo on the other hand scored once in 23 league appearances for Leganes but they narrowly missed out on promotion to the Spanish topflight.

They finished third on the table with 73 points after 42 matches and they will try again this season with the hope of making it through to the La Liga at the end of the campaign.

Victor Osimhen shows football skills while playing with friends

Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen must be enjoying his summer break playing street football with a few friends in Lagos.

The 22-year-old donned his Napoli's number jersey while playing on the grassless pitch at an unknown location.

Despite feeling world-class turfs across the world in the 2020-21 campaign, the forward felt comfortable on the surface where he started from.

Source: Legit