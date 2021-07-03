Jose Mourinho's arrival at Rome drove thousands of fans into the streets to welcome the Special One as he was unveiled to the fans

The 58-year-old ha just been appointed as the new Roma boss after the sacking of fellow Portuguese gaffer Paulo Fonseca

Mourinho last managed Premier League side Tottenham Hotspurs and was sacked a few days before the League Cup final

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Jose Mourinho stormed the city of Rome to resume his duties as manager of top Serie A club Roma as he was unveiled to the fans, Instagram.

The Special One was appointed manager of the club few months after he was sacked as boss of Premier League side Tottenham.

The Portuguese gaffer signed a three-year deal with the Stadio Olimpico outfit and is expected to at least challenge for the Scudetto in the coming season.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

As popular as Mourinho is, fans went crazy as the tactician was driven into the streets and thousands of fans gave him a rousy reception.

The Roma faithful will be expecting the 58-year-old to help bring trophies and unforgettable memories to the Stadio Olimpico.

The Portuguese has managed top European sides including Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, and Manchester United, winning notable trophies for the respective clubs.

Jose Mourinho was welcomed by hundreds of fans in the city of Rome. Photo by Fabio Rossi and Filippo Monteforte

Source: Getty Images

Roma finished seventh in Serie A last season and will go through the Europa League qualifying stages before making it through into the competition proper.

The task of competing and getting results with the likes of Juventus, Inter Milan in the Italian topflight division is enough to put Mourinho's on is toes.

And the local derby between Roma and Lazio is what fans of both sides will be looking up to on the domestic scene.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Jose Mourinho was full of admiration for France striker Karim Benzema and wished he was still playing at the Euro 2020, Talk Sports and Clutch Points.

The Special One compared the Real Madrid striker's quality to that of prolific England forward Harry Kane.

Benzema was on target twice in the loss to Switzerland and had also scored a brace against Portugal during the group stages to bow out of the competition with four goals.

Mourinho who once managed Benzema at Real Madrid had much to say about his talents and compared him to Harry Kane.

Source: Legit.ng