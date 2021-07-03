Nigerian artist Burna Boy got a surprise birthday package from Man United midfielder Paul Pogba on his birthday

The multiple award-winning singer clocked 30 on July 2 and he was celebrated across board for his achievements so far

Burna recently received the Grammy Award he won earlier this year for the best global music category

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Manchester United record signing Paul Pogba paid a surprise visit to Grammy Award-winning Nigerian multi-talented singer and songwriter Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu professionally known as Burna Boy on his 30th birthday celebration.

The French World Cup winner came bearing a gift for the rapper as he gave him a signed number six France Euro 2020 jersey while they both posed for s picture in the singer's room.

Pogba also met the singer's mum in a well-decorated banquet in preparation for the celebration of the big day while Burna tried showing some kind of moves with his mum slightly smiling.

Paul Pogba watching his incredible strike against Switzerland go straight into the back of the net. Photo by MARKO DJURICA/POOL/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Burna Boy's achievements

The BET Award for best international Act winner was also spotted showing the football star some stuff on his phone while the Red Devils midfielder and Burna's mum paid rapt attention to him.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Among other global recognition, Burna Boy has also won the MTV Europe Music Award for Best African Act in 2019. He was also the Headies artist of the year for 2019 and also has several others credited to his name.

Pogba on the other hand recently crashed out of the ongoing Euro 2020 Championship following their last-16 defeat to Switzerland late last month.

The midfielder scored an incredible goal from about 30 yards out but they still managed to lose via penalties after Kylian Mbappe lost the last kick of the shootouts.

He will now switch attention to Man United ahead of the 2021-22 campaign while his contract extension is also an issue for the Premier League club.

What Paul Pogba said after France crashed out of Euro 2020

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has broken his silence after France’s disappointing exit from Euro 2020.

The world champions were knocked out of the tournament by Switzerland in a pulsating penalty shootout despite initially leading 3-1 with 10 minutes of regulation time to go.

Pogba was in glittering form for his country in the group stage and scored a stunning goal against Switzerland with an audacious shot from outside the penalty area.

Source: Legit.ng