Football fans were stunned in Mali after a tournament' highest goals scorer was given a cow by the organisers

The youngster finished atop of the scorers for the competition and to the surprise of the player and the fans he was given a live cow

Meanwhile, the runner up ended up going home with a live goal for their contribution to the tourney

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A young Malian football star has won a full cow after emerging as a tournament's highest goals scorer while the second top scorer went home with a goat.

Both youngsters were presented with their stunning awards at the end of the competition which recently concluded in Mali.

Many would have expected a golden boot carved prize for the goalscorers but the choice of the awards surprised the recipients who posed for pictures with their awards.

Amadou Haidara in action for the Malian national team during their friendly game against South Africa at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in 2019. Photo by Michael Sheehan / AFP

Source: Getty Images

Sports Drill on Facebook wrote

"Welcome to Africa where everything is possible. Mali Youth Football tournament's top scorer was awarded a cow and the second goal scorer was awarded a goat."

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Fans reaction on social media

The pictures have now generated mixed reactions among fans on the social media platform while some saying:

"I love this. The tournament was played in rural Mali and cow and ram are valuables there because they are majority fulbe."

Another wrote on Facebook:

"At least they tried, come to my country they will give you pot for first and plate for second while the third might get a spoon."

The third person said:

"I like d concept,d Organizers gave out what they had......so African."

Malawian footballer got chicken for superb display in a match

Legit.ng earlier reported that it is standard practice in football that players who stage exemplary performances during match days are appreciated.

Often, a man-of-the-match award is given to the outstanding player who can be from either team, although the player is generally selected from the winning team.

And on Sunday, July 21, Hassan Kajoke, a Malawian striker who turns out for Nyasa Big Bullets emerged as the standout player in a league match pitting his side and minnows Karonge United TNM.

Source: Legit