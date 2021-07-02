Belgium have been knocked out of the EURO 2020 championship by Italy who beat them 2-1 on Friday night, July 2

Nicolo Barella and Lorenzo Insigne scored the two goals which sent the former world champions to the semifinal

Romelu Lukaku scored for Belgium, but his effort was unable to save his nation form a defeat against Italy

Former world champions Italy have booked their place in the semifinal of the 2020 EURO competition after beating Belgium 2-1 on Friday night, July 2, in what was a tough game.

Beating Portugal in the knockout stages of the championship, Romelu Lukaku and his teammates were of the hope of progressing to the last four before being stopped by Italy.

The tempo was set from the off with each side looking to go at the other's throats.

It was Belgium who went first with Romelu Lukaku having to be closed down by Gianluigi Donnarumma but Italy had their early chances too.

Nicolo Barella scored the first goal for Italy in the 31st minute after receiving great assist from Marco Verratti in which goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois was beaten nicely.

Lorenzo Insigne scored the second goal for Italy before the end of the first half as Belgium went into the half time break with one goal deficit.

Belgium came out with another styles of play with the hope of restoring parity as early as possible and they did with Romelu Lukaku netting a penalty.

However, their efforts of scoring another goal in the second half were futile as Italy went on to win the game 2-1.

