The raid on Sunday Igboho's home has been condemned by prominent Ifa priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon

According to the respected traditionalist, the Yoruba activist will definitely come out to fight another day

Elebuibon said that Nigeria security agencies should learn from western countries on how to arrest people

A prominent Ifa priest, Chief Ifayemi Elebuibon, has described as tragic, the raid by operatives of the Department of State Services on the Ibadan residence of Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho.

The diviner also said Igboho didn’t abandon his associates who were in his Soka, Ibadan residence when the secret police raided the house early Thursday but rather, the activist ran away to fight another day.

Sunday Igboho will come and fight another day according an Ifa priest. Photo: Sunday Igboho fans

Igboho, whom many believed have metaphysical powers, have been publicly seen putting on African bulletproof vests, some of which were recovered when the DSS raided his residence around 1am on Thursday.

Thirteen of Igboho’s guards and close associates were also arrested and paraded by the DSS while two of his followers were reportedly killed in a gun duel with the secret police. However, Igboho, who said in an interview on Thursday that he was in the house when the DSS came, escaped the raid.

Many have since wondered why Igboho didn’t help his associates to escape but speaking in an interview with BBC Yoruba, Elebuibon said Igboho didn’t abandon his aides but he ran to fight another day.

Responding to questions, the Ifa priest also faulted the Gestapo style in which the DSS raided Igboho’s house. He advised the DSS to learn from their counterparts in civilised nations who effect arrests in a peaceful and non-violent manner.

Elebuibon further stated, “It is not that his (Igboho’s) charms failed him, the whole raid was an attack, an invasion, a tragedy.

Why Sunday Igboho should have joined Amotekun - Ex-DSS official reveals

Dennis Amachree, a former assistant director with the Department of State Security (DSS) has questioned why self-acclaimed Yoruba rights activist, Sunday Igboho did not join the South-West Security Network Agency known as Amotekun.

Amachree made the disclosure while speaking on Channels Television's breakfast show, Sunrise Daily, on Friday, July 2.

Sunday Igboho: Afenifere reacts to attack on Yoruba nation agitator’s house in Ibadan

Afenifere, a Yoruba socio-political group, has condemned the attack on the house of Sunday Adeyemo a Yoruba nation secessionist agitator popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

In a statement by its spokesperson, Jare Ajayi, the group said the attack on Igboho’s house is a sad indicator that Nigeria is "fast returning to the era of the late Sani Abacha" when government critics "would be fatally attacked.

The group called on the federal government to “stop any plan to harm Igboho or any other person not known to contravene the law of the land”.

DSS declares Sunday Igboho wanted

Meanwhile, the DSS has declared Igboho wanted. This was made known on Thursday night, July 1, at a press briefing where it confirmed that a joint team of security operatives raided Igboho's residence in Soka area of Ibadan, Oyo state.

It was gathered that Nigeria’s secret police confirmed gunning down two of Igboho’s allies while the rest were subdued and arrested.

DSS spokesman while addressing the media in Abuja also paraded no fewer than 12 suspects (11 male and 1 female) who were apprehended during the operation.

