Tom Heaton has completed a big move to Premier League side Manchester United after leaving Aston Villa

The Old Trafford giants confirmed the latest development on their website wishing the goalkeeper success in the coming season

Heaton will however face serious competition at Manchester United for the starting lineup from De Gea and Henderson

Premier League giants Manchester United have announced the signing of goalkeeper Tom Heaton who is making a return to Old Trafford where he spent 13 years as a youngster.

Tom Heaton whose contract at Aston Villa expired at the end of last season has signed a deal to be with the Red Devils until the year 2023.

According to the official confirmation from Manchester United and also cited on Sky Sports, the Red Devils chiefs stated clearly that they are delighted to welcome the England international back to the club.

With Sergio Romero set to leave Manchester United this summer, Tom Heaton will face serious competition for a starting lineup at Old Trafford from the likes of Dean Henderson and David De Gea.

Spain international David De Gea has been Manchester United number one goalkeeper for years and has been impressive.

The goalkeeper expressed happiness for the chance to return to Manchester United and promised to do his best for the Premier League side.

"For me to have the opportunity to come back after spending 13 great years here as a kid, it’s an incredible feeling and I’m really, really excited to get started.

“I’m just seeing it as a fantastic opportunity as I still feel I’ve got an awful lot to give and I’ve got the bit between my teeth.

“I’m looking forward to hitting the ground running. I feel in great shape and I’m looking forward to coming in to compete with the other goalkeepers."

