Juan Mata will stay another season at Old Trafford after he was rewarded with a new one-year deal by Man United

The 34-year-old has been an influential figure in the United's team since joining the squad from Chelsea seven years ago

The Spaniard was among theUnited team that won the Europa League and the FA Cup in 2017 under Jose Mourinho

Juan Mata has been handed a new one-year deal at Man United after his contract expired at the end of last season, Man United, Sky Sports.

The 34-year-old joined United from Chelsea back in 2014 and has gone on to make 273 appearances scoring 51 goals and making 47 assists in the process.

It is understood that Uthe Red Devils gave the Spaniard another year at the Theatre of Dreams due to his influence on young players in the dressing room.

A statement from Man United read:

"Manchester United is delighted to announce Juan Mata has agreed a one-year contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2022.

"The World Cup winner's influence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's young, improving squad is invaluable and the manager continues to be a huge supporter of the fleet-footed Spaniard."

Juan Mata has been rewarded with a new one-year deal by Man United despite making just 18 appearances last season. Photo by Martin Rickett

Source: Getty Images

The World Cup and European Championships winner with Spain has had memorable times at Old Trafford.

He scored the famous acrobatic goal against Liverpool at Anfield and grabbed the equalizer in the victorious 2016 Emirates FA Cup final versus Crystal Palace.

Despite making just 18 appearances last season in a United shirt, the former Valencia man has earned his respect from all the players in the dressing room.

