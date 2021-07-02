Billy Gilmour has been unveiled at Norwich as the star joins the Premier League club Norwich on loan for next season

The 20-year-old midfielder has not been able to break into the Blues starting XI and now he is delighted with the loan deal

The Scottish star has stated that he can’t wait for the season to start, adding that he wants to really assist the club in their mission

In his bid to play first team football in the forthcoming season, Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour has officially joined Premier League side Norwich on loan.

The 20-year-old who could not break into Chelsea’s first team under Thomas Tuchel says he is delighted to make a move away from the Stamford Bridge temporarily.

Gilmour insists he is looking forward to 'playing as much as possible' after completing his loan switch to Norwich City.

Billy Gilmour celebrates after winning the Champions League with Chelsea. Photo: Darren Walsh

Source: Getty Images

After negotiations which ran for over two weeks, the Scottish was eventually unveiled on Friday morning, July 2, and will play on loan at Norwich for the entire season.

He said via Football London:

"I’m very excited to be here. I can’t wait for the season ahead. I’ve been looking forward to coming here, playing as much as possible and helping Norwich City compete in the Premier League.

"I spoke to the head coach [Daniel Farke] here. He called me and we had a nice talk about how he wants to play and how he sees me fitting in. Everything he said was what I want to do on the pitch, get the ball down and play nice football.

"He spoke really highly of his team and I wanted to come join here and help. There are very exciting times ahead, coming in for pre-season and seeing all the lads. Let’s get to it."

