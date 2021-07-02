Luke Shaw's undying love for England teammate Bukayo Saka is becoming more of a family relationship

The pair are currently in contention to help the Three Lions overcome Ukraine in the forthcoming quarter final clash at Euro 2020

The 25-year-old wishs the Arsenal forward would become his brother because of his calmness and sense of hmour

Luke Shaw has developed a bond with Bukayo Saka up to the level that the Man United defender wishes the Arsenal star could be his brother, Sport Bible.

Saka broke into England's first team during Euro 2020 and has started two games so far against the Czech Republic and Germany.

The 19-year-old made an impression against the Czech's but could replicate the same performance in the win over Germany.

However, the British-born Nigerian star could be given the nod by Gareth Southgate when the Three Lions take on Ukraine in the quarter-finals at the Stadio Olimpico.

Shaw whose relationship with Saka has blossomed during England's camp at Euro 2020, confessed that he would the young lad to be his little brother

The 25-year-old said on England's YouTube channel:

"Honestly, I love him. I would just love it if he was my child. I love him like that.

"I feel that you could ask anyone in the squad that and they would say the same thing, about what a good guy he is.

"I would love him to be my brother. He's so cool, he's so funny. He makes everyone laugh - and he doesn't meant it. He's not a loud person but the way he is and the way he speaks is so funny."

