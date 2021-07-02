Jose Mourinho claims he is sad Karim Benzema will not be playing any part at Euro 2020 anymore after France crashed out

The Portuguese gaffer also compared the talent of Benzema to that of Tottenham and England star Harry Kane

Benzema managed to score four goals as France were knocked out of the round of 16 on penalties by Switzerland

Jose Mourinho was full of admiration for France striker Karim Benzema and wished he was still playing at the Euro 2020, Talk Sports and Clutch Points.

The Special One compared the Real Madrid striker's quality to that of prolific England forward Harry Kane.

Benzema was on target twice in the loss to Switzerland and had also scored a brace against Portugal during the group stages to bow out of the competition with four goals.

Mourinho who once managed Benzema at Real Madrid had much to say about his talents and compared him to Harry Kane.

He told talkSPORT Drive:

“Sometimes people ask me when I was at Tottenham to try to compare Harry with other strikers. I always used Karim because these are the strikers who if they don’t score they still give a lot to the team.

“Other strikers, if they don’t score they give nothing. They are just goalscorers. These guys are not just goalscorers, they are football players.

“Benzema is a nine, a ten, when he was younger with me, I was playing Gonzalo Higuain as a nine and sometimes Benzema was playing behind or on the left or right.

“He’s a fantastic player and he’s taking so much care of himself and his preparation, now physically he is better than he was ten years ago.

“He is better, he is slimmer, he is stronger, he is faster. I think he’s playing amazingly well and I’m disappointed he’s not going on in the competition because I was supporting him to do something special.”

