Federal Government of Nigeria have announced that that all the Super Eagles players who played at 1994 AFCON will get a house each

This is the reward for them to have won the 1994 African Cup of Nations title with late Stephen Keshi as the captain

Finidi George who was a member of the of the 1994 squad has stated clearly that he has not gotten his own house

Ajax legend Finidi George who played 62 games for the Super Eagles of Nigeria has denied getting a three-bedroom flat announced by the Federal Government.

The Federal Government recently announced that they will give all the playing members of the Super Eagles squad that won the 1994 African Cup of Nations in which Finidi George was a member.

In the statement made available by Presidential Aide Garba Shehu, six players were reported to have gotten their houses in Abuja years back.

And those players are Austin Okocha, Finidi George, Fuludu Edema, Uche Okafor, Daniel Amokachi, and Uduka Ugbade.

But while speaking with PUNCH, Finidi George claimed that no one contacted him for any house and he has not gotten the three-bedroom up till this moment.

“They insisted that I had collected the house, which is not true. I don’t know how my name was included in the list of players who had received their houses from the Federal Government before now.

“I did not get a house from the government and when I inquired, they said they gave a relative of mine that I’m not even aware of.''

Before retiring from international duties, Finidi George appeared in two World Cup tournaments for Nigeria and wore the iconic number 7 jersey throughout his career with Super Eagles.

