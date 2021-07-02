France and Portugal have crashed out of the 2020 EURO championship with Belgium and England into the last 8

England were impressive in their round of 16 battle against Germany with Raheem Sterling and Kane netting the goals

Romelu Lukaku, Kante and Mbappe are among the five players who may win the player of the tournament

With the knockout games of the UEFA Euro 2020 behind us, football fans are now anticipating even more thrilling action in the quarter-finals.

Already, we’ve seen impressive performances during the group stage and round of 16 matches with various nations setting high standards and doing well.

Although Portugal vs Belgium match didn’t go as expected for the Fernando Santos led team and their fans, there are still many world-class performances to look out for.

As we look to see some of Europe’s biggest footballing nations locking heads in the quarter finals, here are our top five picks for the brightest stars on the show.

Romelu Lukaku

28-year-old Belgian football star Romelu Lukaku scored three of the seven goals for his team as they topped Group B by a six-point margin. The Inter Milan player may end up adding a Euro winners’ medal to the latest one he got.

N’Golo Kante

N’Golo Kante brought his form with Chelsea into the first match he played at the Euros with France. The midfielder played his usual game, which helped him accomplish with the ball in the France vs Germany match. His importance for the French team can’t be overstated as he protects the back four in his team.

Kylian Mbappe

France’s $159 million star and best soccer player in the world under 25, Kylian Mbappe needs no introduction. On this Euro, he’s not been able to stamp much of a mark, but the 22-year-old player has played decently in the tournament’s first three games, helping France win the group stage.

Paul Pogba

At the UEFA 2020, Paul Pogba played best on the pitch especially during France vs Portugal draw. The player delivered a midfield masterclass and could be on course to getting the Player of the Tournament title. In the group of death, Pogba was solid in his three outings and will be key if France is to go all the way in the Euros.

Manuel Locatelli

Manuel Locatelli’s star has been shining bright in the UEFA Euro 2020 tournament, especially with his brace in Italy vs Switzerland match that put him in the spotlight. It’s easy to see why Premier League sides are interested in the 23-year-old new entry player.

Who’s Your Top Pick to Win the UEFA Euro 2020 Player of the Tournament?

It’s your turn to watch and pick the player who you think will win the Player of the Tournament title at the Euros.

Source: Legit