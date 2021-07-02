Mayweather was in attendance for Gervonta Davis' world title victory over Mario Barrios

The 46-year old recently faced off with 26-year old Youtuber Logan Paul in an exhibition match

From the bout, Mayweather reportedly made money to the tune of nine figures

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather was caught on camera boasting of making $100 million (over N41b) from a “fake fight”.

Mayweather, in June 2021, faced off with 26-year old Youtuber Logan Paul in a high-profile bout at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida which was technically not supposed to have a winner or loser since it was an exhibition match.

The 46-year old Mayweather, who is an unbeaten champion when it comes to pound-to-pound boxing was caught gloating that he was the only person who could make 10 million dollars from a fake fight in a damning video.

Mayweather rubbed fans the wrong way after claiming he could make millions from a fake fight. Photo by Louis Grasse.

Source: UGC

He attended Gervonta Davis' world title victory over Mario Barrios recently where he boasted in a press conference of the amount of money he could make from his boxing craft, despite officially hanging up his gloves. He could be heard saying in the video.

"I'm the only person that can do a fake fight and get $100 million. I could do legalised sparring and get $100 million."

As outrageous as his sentiments were, a large chunk of fans were not convinced those were the figures he made from the Logan Paul fight.

His comments have now generated reactions from fans across social media platforms with one user saying:

“He probably made less than that. No way Showtime would sign a one off for 50% of the pie. You still have to account for the percentages that goes to the cable companies and all other players. So in all Floyd is lucky it he made 20 of that fight. Still not bad."

Others were critical of the fact that the 46-year old had an annoying tendency to talk about himself. Another said:

“Even at one of his fighters press conferences. Floyd makes it all about Floyd.”

The third person added:

“Prove it! Of course he would say he made that much."

Your kids can’t eat legacy

Mayweather is known for his outspoken personality and after the fight with Paul, he spoke candidly about his desire to build wealth. He said:

"They say 'It's not all about the money' but the thing is... your kids can't eat legacy. Patches on my trunks are worth $30 million alone, so who is the smartest man in boxing really? If you guys don't want to see me fight exhibitions then don't come, don't watch! When it comes to... legalised bank robbing... I'm the best."

Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul has ended as fans boos

Legit.ng earlier reported that the ‘Special Exhibition’ bout between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul has ended as fans boo both boxers over what they described as ‘sparring session’, Guardian reports.

It was a fight between one of the greatest boxers ever as well as a very popular YouTube personality Logan Paul as it lasted the 8-round duration.

Fans at the venue were particularly not impressed as it ended in predictable fashion on Sunday night with Logan and Mayweather dancing around the ring.

Source: Legit