Following Iyabo Ojo's footsteps, Nkechi Blessing has also taken to social media to apologise over her outburst after she was blacklisted by TAMPAN

The entrepreneur stated that she let her emotions get the better of her as she has nothing but love and respect for TAMPAN and its elders

Nkechi's politician husband, Opeyemi Falegan also took to his page to thank the veteran for making clarifications

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Iyabo Ojo and Nkechi Blessing had different reactions when the leadership of the Theatre Arts and Motion Pictures Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN) blacklisted them in relation to their actions regarding embattled actor, Baba Ijesha’s case.

Iyabo had earlier taken to social media to tender her unreserved apology to TAMPAN elders, Jide Kosoko, Mr Latin, Adebayo Salami and others.

Nkech Blessing says she was confused over her suspension Photo credit: @nkechiblessingsunday/@princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

Jide Kosoko specifically noted that the industry will work against Nkechi Blessing who had an altercation with a colleague following the Baba Ijesha case.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A recent development saw veteran actor, Jide Kosoko who had threatened to frustrate Nkechi Blessing take back his words, and the actress has also apologised.

Notghing but love and respect

In a lengthy post on her Instagram page, the actress noted that she has been in confusion because she did not understand why she was blacklisted.

Blessing made sure to note that she will forever maintain her stand against assault, molestation and harrassment.

She said that all she did with her actions was to stand up for a minor while condemning the man who had been accused of assault.

The entrepreneur went on further to acknowledge the fact that her response to Jide Kososko's threat was disrespectful to which she sincerely apologised.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

She also noted that she has nothing but love for TAMPAN, its elders and members.

"The last couple of days has been of mixed feelings, anger, concern, disbelief, shock, and confusion. I did not get why TAMPAN directed their members not to work with me because there is nowhere that I spoke against TAMPAN, respected elders and colleagues who are their members."

Check out the post below:

Nkechi's hubby wades in

The actress' hubby in reaction to his woman’s suspension had taken to his Instagram page to send a note of warning to TAMPAN.

Following Jide Kosoko's clarification, the politician thanked him for making the video and noted that he made the statement out of tough love as a father would correct his children.

Check out the post below:

Nigerians react

Fans and colleagues of the actress applauded and commended her for her statement. Read some comments below:

Iyaboojofespris:

"I love you darling."

Ucheogbodo:

"Speak your truth."

Kennethokolie:

"Keep speaking up dear. I stand with you."

Ara___xx:

"I think my love for Nkechi just increased! She maintained her ground but still apologized for her wrongdoings."

Thee_bunmi:

"You are one of integrity. May you never lack anything for speaking your truth. You're covered by God."

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

Iya Rainbow speaks on Baba Ijesha's case

Veteran actress, Idowu Phillips popularly called Iya Rainbow said she didn't want the Baba Ijesha case to get to the public.

In a chat with BBC Yoruba, the actress stated that she did everything possible to get Princess, whose daughter was molested, not to escalate the case but she did not budge.

Iya Rainbow stated that now that Baba Ijesha has been released, things have to be resolved amicably among the theatre practitioners.

Source: Legit