Former WWE superstar Del Wilkes has passed on at the age of 59 as the community paid tribute to the wrestler

Wilkes who is also known as The Patriot made a famous appearance at In Your House where he challenged the Hitman for the title

The Patriot had stints with the different wrestling promotions since he started his career in 1988 including WCW, AWA and AJPW

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

WWE have lost another superstar among their ranks in the 90s following the death of Del Wilkes also known as The Patriot, Metro, The Sun.

He died at age 59 but the cause of his death was not made known to the public as the announcement went on social media.

Wilkies started his wrestling career in 1988 fighting under different promotions including WCW, AWA and AJPW.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

He joined the WWE in 1997 and had a famous feud with Bret Hart with the storyline involving Canada rallying against the United States.

After The Patriot lost the match for the WWF championship at In Your House, he became a fan favourite and was appreciated wherever he went.

Pal Allen Wright Adkins wrote on Facebook:

"At the request of his family, it's with a devastated heart that I let you know Heaven gained one of the most special men I've ever had the honor to know today.

"Del Wilkes, I've loved you for 40 years and always will. Rest in peace, my dear friend…you'll be missed more than you could ever know."

Del Wilkes also known as The Patriot has passed on at the age of 59. Photo by @delwikles

Source: Instagram

Fans were not left out in paying tributes to Wilkes:

One said:

"Noooooooo, RIP Del Wilkes. I saw he was still working the independents until recently."

A second said:

"Sad to read. He had a belter with Bret Hart at Ground Zero."

A third added:

"His feud with Bret Hart was great. R.I.P."

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that WWE legend John Cena has finally cleared the air on his potential return to the ring.

The 44-year-old has not wrestled for months now, with his last appearance coming during WrestleMania 36 at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.

At the time, the wrestling legend faced off against 'The Fiend' Bray Wyatt in a Firefly Fun House Match which he lost.

Source: Legit Nigeria