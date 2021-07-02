Veteran actress Iya Rainbow recently revealed how she tried to step into the Baba Ijesha issue to mediate between him and Princess

She added that she begged the comedian not to escalate the issue but she blatantly refused till it became public

Princess has taken to social media to react to Iya Rainbow's claim and she did not spare words as she lambasted the old woman

Princess in a video on her Instagram page, called Iya Rainbow a terrible person as well as a hypocrite after the veteran said in an interview that she tried to step into the Baba Ijesha issue.

Iya Rainbow, in a recent chat with BBC Yoruba, stated that she did everything possible to get Princess, whose daughter was molested, not to escalate the case but she did not budge.

Princess says Iya Rainbow's claims are false Photo credit: @mamarainbowofficial/@princesscomedian

Princess drags Iya Rainbow

The comedian in the lengthy video tagged Iya Rainbow a terrible mother and expressed how disappointed and ashamed she is in her.

She continued by revealing that she has been going through hell with her family and noted that she regrets ever respecting and taking the woman as a grandma.

Princess disclosed that the veteran only called her once and not for four days like she claimed in the interview.

She continued by saying she was called one more time where Iya Rainbow instructed her to release Baba Ijesha and she took her time to explain his crime.

Labelling the veteran a hypocrite, the comedian revealed how distraught the woman acted when she eventually got details of Baba Ijesha's actions.

Despite the fact that Iya Rainbow asked for Princess' address, she never showed up to see her like she claimed.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

As expected, Princess' post got people talking, read some of the comments sighted below:

Yeyetoyintomato:

"It is well my dear."

Lepaciousbose

"I am just dazed! So weak from shock! Don’t know whether to cry for you or clap for you sis! This is way too much! I am just shocked at the amount of attack you getting for speaking up! Were you expected have kept quiet?"

Cakesandmore24:

"Justice must prevail by the grace of almighty God."

Uwatriciaofficial:

"You see how many of our parents fail us. This is how dey sweep evil under the carpet for years. Making the society not safe for the younger generation."

Olofa Ina defends Baba Ijesha

Baba Ijesha appeared in court for his hearing and some members of the industry were present to show him support.

Present at the court was veteran Nollywood actor, Aderemi ‘Olofa Ina’ who revealed that he had travelled all the way from Ede in Osun state to witness the event.

Explaining his understanding of events, the actor said he had heard that Baba Ijesha had reportedly slept with someone.

According to him, that was a normal occurrence in their industry and no big actress could claim that she had never slept with someone in their industry.

Source: Legit