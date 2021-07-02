Cristiano Ronaldo has been playing for Juventus since 2018 joining them from Spanish giants Real Madrid

The Portugal international has played 97 games so far for the Old Lady scoring 81 goals for the Turin based side

Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus with club's CEO hopeful of the Portuguese remaining in Italy

Federico Cherubini who is the CEO of Italian club Juventus has claimed that Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo has shown no sign of wanting to leave the Old Lady.

There have been speculation over the future of Cristiano Ronaldo at Juventus since the end of the 2020/21 League season as Juventus failed to retain their topflight title and also inability to win the Champions League.

Recently, Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted parking his vehicles away from his house in Turin which fueled speculation of him planning to leave the side with 12 months left on his current deal.

Cristiano Ronaldo in action for Portugal at the EURO 2020 tournament. Photo by Marcelo Del Pozo

Source: Getty Images

His former club Manchester United and French giants Paris Saint-Germain are the two clubs who have been linked with the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to the report on GOAL and Sky Sports, Federico Cherubini explained that himself and other Juventus chiefs are hopeful that Cristiano Ronaldo will still remain at the club for years.

"There has been no signal from Ronaldo.

"Especially the rumours that there should be a transfer and there’s no sign from Juventus in this regard.

"Last season he scored 36 goals in 44 games, the numbers don’t always say everything but hide many truths, we are happy that Ronaldo will join the team as soon as he has finished his holidays."

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Daouda Peeters who is currently on the books of Juventus has explained that Portugal international Cristiano Ronaldo is a disciplined footballer who watches what he drinks.

There is no doubt about the fact that Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers in the world considering his records and achievements so far.

Gone are the days when the former Real Madrid star used to play ball on the streets in Portugal, today, history can bare witness that Ronaldo has won five Ballon d'Or awards.

Before Portugal's first game against Hungary at the EURO championship, Cristiano Ronaldo pushed away Coca-Cola from his table as he picked table of water.

The Superstar even told fans on the television that water is what is good for consumption. Daouda Peeters explained that Cristiano Ronaldo does not like sugary drinks.

