Dominic Calvert-Lewis could be joining either of Arsenal, Man United or Real Madrid this summer

The English striker was impressive for Everton in all competitions last season scoring 29 goals across board

Knowing they might not be able to hold on to him, the Toffees will not listen to offers less than £50m

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Everton striker Dominic Calvert-Lewis this summer.

The Red Devils recently reached an agreement to land Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho in a deal of around £73 million.

They are now planning to add depth to their attack with the England striker a key target for the Old Trafford dwellers.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin during England's press conference ahead of Germany cracker. Photo by Paul Ellis/PA Images

Source: Getty Images

However, this will probably not be easy for United as Real Madrid and Arsenal have also shown interest in the goal poacher.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Calvert-Lewis scored 21 goals and four assists for the Toffees during the 2020-21 season but has not had enough time to show his quality at the ongoing Euro 2020 championship.

He has made just one appearance for the Three Lions who are now in the quarterfinals of the continental championship and will battle Ukraine for a semifinal spot this weekend.

Meanwhile, his goal-scoring efforts have attracted him to top European clubs as reported by Metro UK quoting SunSport with the transfer window already opened from July 1st.

With Carlo Ancelotti now in charge of Los Blancos, the Italian-born manager will be hoping to reunite with the player in Spain this summer.

However, the Merseyside club might not entertain any offer below £50 million from the attacker's suitors.

Jadon Sancho's move to Man United confirmed by Dortmund

Legit.ng earlier reported that Manchester United fans can now heave a sigh of heavy relief after Borrusia Dortmund confirmed that both clubs have agreed on a deal for England winger Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils were closed to securing the forward's services last summer, but the move collapsed on deadline transfer day.

Although the financial crisis caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic played a part in the breakdown last year, that is now behind as the German club is ready to accept the £73 million offer from United.

Source: Legit Newspaper