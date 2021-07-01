Sergio Ramos is close to completing a move to Paris Saint-Germain in the coming days after agreeing a two-year deal

The Spain international has been linked with the Ligue 1 giants after he was refused a new contract by Real Madrid

The 35-year-old spent 16 years with Los Blancos and won La Liga titles, the Champions League and Copa del Rey

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Sergio Ramos has agreed a two-year contract with French giants Paris Saint-Germain, according to Bleacher Reports.

The center-back who was left out of Spain's squad to Euro 2020 is one step away from being announced as PSG's latest signing.

The 35-year-old was released by Real Madrid at the end of the season after failing to land a new deal in the Spanish capital.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Ramos joined Los Blancos from Sevilla in 2005 and has gone on to win five La Liga titles, two Copa del Rey and four Champions League trophies.

The controversial Real captain made 20 appearances in all competitions for the club last season after being slowed down with several injury problems.

The versatile defender requested for a two-year extension on his deal at the Santiago Bernabeu with a raise.

Sergio Ramos has agreed a new 2-year deal with PSG and will be unveiled when he completes his medical. Photo by Denis Doyle

Source: Getty Images

However, there were disagreements between Ramos and the club's hierarchy during the negotiations as he was handed a one-year deal without an increase in wages.

Ramos then announced he will be leaving the club when his deal expired on June 30, with an emotional message to the fans.

The dogged defender has helped his country win the European Championship twice and the World Cup back in 2010.

PAY ATTENTION: Become a member of the leading sports Facebook group 'Naija Football Fan Zone'

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that following the expiration of his contract with Real Madrid on June 30, defender Sergio Ramos is reportedly in advanced talks with French side Paris Saint-Germain according to ESPN.

Ramos earlier hinted that it was time to say goodbye to Madrid where he spent 16 years winning several titles.

Marca are also reporting that PSG are working in earnest to completing the signing of the 35-year-old and a final decision is expected in the coming days.

The Spaniard asked for a two-year-contract from the Ligue 1 outfit, but they are only offering one with a second year as an option; to be triggered by mutual content.

Source: Legit