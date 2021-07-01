Ibis Sports Club have sent Lionel Messi a contract offer to join them for the next 15 years despite clocking 34 last month

Part of the contract is that he will now score too much and failure to comply will see his deal with them torn

The Argentine star has been linked with Man City and PSG since last August when he pushed for his Camp Nou exit

Lionel Messi seems to have become the most sought-after footballer since his contract with Barcelona expired last month.

Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City have registered their interest in the Argentine since the summer of 2020 when he tried pushing to leave them with one year left on his deal.

But, after much consultation and persuasion, the 34-year-old saw out his contract at the Camp Nou and helped them win the Copa Del Rey title last season.

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi in action for Argentina during this summer's Copa America championship. Photo by Buda Mendes

Source: Getty Images

However, the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is now free to join any club after his agreement with Barca expired last month, some clubs have started shooting their shots at the winger.

Dutch lower league side Volendam tried convincing Messi with the fact that they have 'great fish' the forward would enjoy, Brazilian outfit Ibis Sports Club have now joined the chase.

The Recife-based team has been branded the 'worst team in the world' following their failure to win a match in about four years in the 1980s - earning them a place in the Guinness Book of Records according to SunSport.

Ibis Sport Club message to Lionel Messi

They wrote to Messi saying:

“We're very happy your contract is ending. Hence we offer you the chance to play for the worst team in the world.”

Their offer to the Argentine includes a 15-year contract and a productivity bonus ‘if you deserve it’.

Part of their condition for signing the six-time Ballon d'Or winner is that he mustn't score too many goals or ‘become a champion’ or face the pain of having the contract torn up.

The contract further reads that Messi will not be given the number 10 shirt as it belongs to bizarrely-named club legend Mauro Shampoo.

Volendam want to sign Messi for Free

Legit.ng earlier reported that Dutch second division club FC Volendam might also be interested in having Lionel Messi play for them next season.

The 34-year-old is currently club-less at the moment at his contract with Barcelona expired at the end of last month.

Although not much has been said about his renewal at the Argentine's extension at Camp Nou, Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain are waiting to land him for free.

