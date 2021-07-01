Marcel Sabitzer who currently plays for RB Leipzig as a midfielder is said to have been touted as a potential candidate for Arsenal

The Gunners are set to be depleted in the midfield department amid reports Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira are set for summer exits

The Austrian, who has just a year left on his deal with the German club is also wanted by AC Milan and Roma

Arsenal have reportedly been given the green light to complete the signing of RB Leipzig midfielder Marcel Sabitzer.

The Gunners are in the market for a new central midfielder following the imminent departures of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira.

Xhaka is currently billed to link up with Jose Mourinho at Roma, while Torreira has already made clear his desire to depart for a move elsewhere.

Marcel Sabitzer on the radar of Arsenal. Photo: Stanislav Vedmid.

Source: Getty Images

The recent exit of Dani Ceballos who returned to Real Madrid after the expiry of his loan deal at the Emirates also means Mikel Arteta must go shopping for another midfielder.

Metro UK reports Arsenal have already made an offer for Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli who has been impressive for Italy during the Euros.

However, according to German outlet Bild, the north Londoners have also been given a chance to sign Sabitzer, with Leipzig thought to willing to sell the midfielder this summer.

Sabitzer, who is valued at just £15million, is also being tracked by Italian giants AC Milan and Roma.

The 27-year-old has just one year left on his current deal with Leipzig a situation that could leave the Bundesliga club with no choice but to cash in on him.

Xhaka hints about Arsenal exit

The development comes only days after Xhaka hinted he is keen to leave Arsenal in the coming days.

The the midfielder is waiting to know the fate of his future to be resolved with the Gunners in talks with Roma over a potential deal.

The Swiss star is believed to have already agreed personal terms with the Italian giants, but a fee for his transfer is yet to be settled with Arsenal holding out for a transfer fee in the region of £17million.

While appearing to delve into a potential move to Roma, Xhaka suggested it is only a matter of wait and see.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal have reportedly stepped up their bid to sign Italian midfielder Manuel Locatelli this summer according to Sassuolo chief Giovanni Carnevali.

But, the Gunners will have to battle with Serie A giants Juventus who are also interested in the 23-year-old star.

The Turin-based club is hoping to exploit its relationship with The Watermelon Peel and beat the competitor to the signature of the player.

