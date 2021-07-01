The Big Brother Naija 2020 Lockdown edition has ended, but some ex-housemates, both male and female have left great impressions on us.

For some, it's their carriage, lifestyle or attitude while others constantly wow fans with their impeccable sense of style.

One of the people in the fashion category is Nengi Rebecca Hampson and while a lot of people took a liking to her beautiful face and body she has never failed to show up dressed to kill.

Nengi has been voted finest housemate by Nigerians Photo credit: @nengiofficial

Source: Instagram

Legit.ng took a look through her Instagram page and we have decided to share gorgeous photos of the reality star in stunning gowns.

A quick sweep through Nengi's page will have you mesmerised as she rocks different outfits that complement her beautiful figure effortlessly.

The reality star, who was nicknamed Nengi Pengi by her fans while on the show, has proven time and time again that she deserved the title.

Just like any fashionista with a great team, the ivory beauty is able to pull off any look regardless of how casual or serious the theme is.

Nengi has always shown up to several occasions and events rocking bold, daring and beautiful dresses to the admiration of many.

Check out pictures of Nengi Pengi below:

1.Nengi rocks a statement ankara piece

2. The reality star drew our attention with this lovely teal blue dress

3. Nengi served royalty vibes with this strapless black outfit

4. The BBNaija star brought out her curves to play in this hot pink mini

5. Nengi stepped on our necks in this revealing green gown

6. Royal blue totally works with Nengi's skin tone in this piece

7. The peng queen is a golden girl in this high low

8. Another black outfit Nengi did adequate justice to

9. She definitely came with all the sauce needed for this red hot dress

10. Literal representation of keep it short and simple is Nengi in this stunning number

Nengi and Kidd feign ignorance

A video showing the moment Nengi and Kiddwaya were spotted in the toilet was played to the ex-housemates in a reunion episode. Nengi ran away when she saw Ozo and Neo coming.

When Ebuka asked Nengi and Kiddwaya what happened in the bathroom, the two said they could not remember. According to them, they had had a lot to drink that night, hence, their inability to remember.

Explaining her relationship with Kiddwaya and how it affects Ozo, Nengi stated that she told Ozo to play with other people as they couldn't always be together all the time.

Source: Legit Nigeria