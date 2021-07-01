After several attempts, Man United have now succeeded with their quest to land Jadon Sancho this summer

The Red Devils reach an agreement worth £73m with Dortmund to secure the services of the sensational winger

Sancho will complete his move to Old Trafford after undergoing medicals in the next coming days

Manchester United fans can now heave a sigh of heavy relief after Borrusia Dortmund confirmed that both clubs have agreed on a deal for England winger Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils were closed to securing the forward's services last summer, but the move collapsed on deadline transfer day.

Although the financial crisis caused by the deadly coronavirus pandemic played a part in the breakdown last year, that is now behind as the German club is ready to accept the £73 million offer from United.

The Bundesliga outfit according to Sky Sports revealed that the 21-year-old has agreed personal terms with United, while he awaits his medical to complete his move to Old Trafford. The club said in their statement that:

What Borussia Dortmund said about Jadon Sancho's exit

"The player Jadon Sancho is about to move from Borussia Dortmund GmbH & Co. KGaA to Manchester United Football Club Limited.

"Both clubs and the player reached an agreement on this today. If the transfer is realised, Manchester United will pay BVB a fixed transfer fee of EUR 85.0 million.

"The contractual details now have to be coordinated and documented. The formal processing of the transfer is also subject to the successful completion of all necessary medical tests and examinations, a coordination procedure with the player's previous club and the proper and timely processing in accordance with the provisions of the FIFA Transfer Matching System."

