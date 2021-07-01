Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside Kylian Mbappe and Manuel Neuer have all exited the ongoing Euro 2020 championships

Hungary coach Marco Rossi has taken to social media to swipe on the superstars who were expected to make marks at the tournament

Rossi wrote ‘see you on the beach’ on a photoshopped image of Ronaldo, Mbappe and Neuer and posted on Instagram

The manager of Hungary men’s football team manager Marco Rossi has taken a swipe on Cristiano Ronaldo, Kylian Mbappe and Manuel Neuer over their exits at the ongoing Euro 2020 championships, GOAL reports.

Rossi trolled the three superstars online after Portugal, France and Germany all made their Euro 2020 exits in the Round of 16 stage of the tournament.

Switzerland, England and Belgium all advanced into the last eight, but despite being pitched in he so called ‘Group of Death’, Hungary gave a good account of themselves, even though they failed to reach the knockout stages.

And the Hungary manager uploaded a photoshopped picture on Instagram showing Portugal captain Ronaldo, France forward Mbappe and Germany goalkeeper Neuer standing with luggage bags on a beach while he watches on from the seafront.

He then added the caption "See you on the beach!"

Reigning champions Portugal were dumped out of the competition in the Round of 16 after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the hands of Belgium in a thrilling clash staged in Seville.

Their epic journey in the continental showpiece was brought to a halt, with Thorgan Hazard's first-half wondrous strike booking the Red Devils a place in the quarter-finals.

France were next to fall as they blew a 3-1 lead against Switzerland in the last 10 minutes of the game as the Swiss grabbed two late goals to force the tie into extra-time and then penalties..

Kylian Mbappe missed Les Blues decisive fifth spot-kick to compound a miserable tournament for the Paris Saint-Germain superstar.

Germany also suffered a painful defeat, with England running out 2-0 winners against their arch-rivals at Wembley thanks to second-half efforts from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane.

