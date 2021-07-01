A number of top football stars have become free agents after their various contracts with their former clubs expired last month

Lionel Messi and Sergio Ramos are among highly-rated players who will be needing new clubs soon

Boateng, Mata, Costa as well as Paulinho have also had their contracts not renewed by either them or their clubs

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Barcelona legend Lionel Messi will be free to join any club of his choice this summer following the expiration of his contract with the Camp Nou outfit.

The six-time Ballon d'Or winner has been linked with Manchester City and Paris Saint Germain since he declared his intention to leave the Catalans in August 2020.

However, he was persuaded to remain at the La Liga outfit at least till his deal with them expires which he obliged.

Spanish midfielder Juan Mata in action for Manchester United during their Europa League final against Villarreal.. Photo by Kacper Pempel - Pool

Source: Getty Images

And now, his contract has elapsed and it is left to be seen where the Argentine will be playing next season as he tops the list of 11 top stars who became free agents from July 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Veteran defender Sergio Ramos has also parted ways with Real Madrid after failing to reach an agreement with them over his extension at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Ramos was said to have informed Los Blancos that he wanted two more years but the club would only reward him with an extra one season.

However, while the Spaniard was still considering the offer from the club, they withdrew it leaving the defender with no choice but to leave them after 16 years.

A number of clubs including Manchester United are already enquiring into the player with the aim of leveraging on his experience for their respective clubs.

Juan Mata, Diego Costa and David Luis are also clubless as it stands and they will be free to negotiate their own terms before settling to join new clubs as listed by The Mirror.

List of players who became clubless this month

Goalkeeper - Gianluigi Donnarumma Right Back - Elseid Hysaj Centre Back - Sergio Ramos Centre Back - Jerome Boateng Centre Back - David Luiz Left Back - Ryan Bertrand Centre Midfielder - Paulinho Centre Midfielder - John Lundstram Attacking midfielder - Juan Mata Striker - Diego Costa Striker - Lionel Messi

Although Barcelona president Joan Laporta believes Messi will remain at the club with a fresh two-year deal waiting for the four-time Champions League winner this summer.

Lionel Messi's Barcelona contract expires last month

Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi has finally become a free agent something Barcelona have been avoiding for the past two seasons.

Despite electing President Joan Laporta in January, who promised to keep the Argentine at the Camp Nou for the rest of his career, nothing seems to have happened.

However, an agreement is yet to be reached with then 34-year-old as his yearly income reportedly one of the major setbacks in signing a new deal.

Source: Legit