Nuno Tavares will undergo medical at Premier League club Arsenal as the Gunners have agreed a deal with Benfica

The defender had been on the radar of Arsenal for some time now and a deal of about £7 million has been agreed

He will become Arsenal’s first signing during the summer transfer window as they hope to get a good pair for Kieran Tierney

Premier League outfit Arsenal are set to complete the signing of Benfica defender Nuno Tavares who is set for medical with the English club.

He will become the Gunners’ first signing of the summer transfer window in order to cover for Kieran Tierney in what has been a problem area.

GOAL are reporting that Tavares will undergo medical at the Emirates Stadium outfit in the coming days ahead of a £7 million ($9.7m) transfer.

Nuno Tavares set to join Arsenal. Photo: Carlos Rodrigues

Source: Getty Images

The Guardian are also reporting that Arsenal and Benfica have been in talks over the player for some time now, and it was gathered that a deal was finally reached upon despite several hitches.

Further reports claim the fee could rise by a further £1.5m ($2.1m) should certain clauses be met during Tavares’ stay in north London.

The Benfica youngster will now undergo a medical before finalising his switch to Emirates Stadium.

One of Arsenal’s priorities going into the summer transfer window was to bring in natural cover for Tierney on the left side of defence.

Tierney to remain at Arsenal

Meanwhile, Arsenal can confirm that their left-back Kieran Tierney has committed his future to the club on a long-term basis.

The 24-year-old Scottish player joined the Gunners two years ago in a deal of around £25 million from Celtic and he has become one of Mikel Arteta's strongmen at the Emirates Stadium.

Tierney made an instant impact at the North London club in his debut season after helping them win the FA Cup title despite constant battles with injuries

So far, he has made 62 appearances for them scoring three goals and assisting nine others across competitions. This however played a part in his contract extension until the summer of 2026.

Arsenal star sets Euro 2020 on fire

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Switzerland captain Granit Xhaka put up an impressive performance against France helping his side to reach the quarterfinal of the ongoing Euro 2020 Championship.

Xhaka who is famous for being on the defensive side put up a 5-star show against the world champions right from the first blast of the whistle until the end.

He completed the most forward passes in the highly intense game as well as delivering the highest number of successful long passes and through balls.

Source: Legit.ng