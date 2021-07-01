Tiwa Savage is still shaken by the death of Davido's close aide and her rumoured boyfriend, Obama DMW

Obama reportedly gave up the ghost on June 29, 2021, after he was said to have suffered a heart failure

Tiwa in a post on her Instagram story recounted how vibing and listening to music together got them through the COVID-19 lockdown last year

Davido's close aide and Tiwa Savage's rumoured lover, Obama DMW passed away on June 29, 2021, and the news has shaken the whole of social media.

Tiwa savage had earlier reacted to the news by sharing a touching note on social media and she is determined to let the world know how much of a good man Obama was.

Tiwa and Obama DMW were good friends



Taking to her Instagram story channel with a recent post, the Koroba crooner recounted how they got through the lockdown in the country last year because of COVID-19.

Obama was a good friend

Tiwa revealed that they spent time with their community of genuine friends hanging out, vibing and listening to music.

She noted that they were in their own little world and did not bother anybody.

In her words:

"Habeeb, we got through lockdown last year with our little community of genuine friends. We would hand out and just vibe, listen to music. In our own little world. We bothered nobody."

Check out the post below:

Tiwa talks about how close she was with Obama DMW



Daddy Showkey reacts to Obama DMW's death

Popular Nigerian music star, Daddy Showkey, like many other Nigerian celebrities, mourned the death of Obama DMW.

Taking to his verified Instagram page, the singer used Obama’s death as an opportunity to send a message to his fans on the importance of working out and taking care of their bodies.

In an emotional video shared on his page, Showkey said it was important for people to know the situation of their bodies, know the state of their health and do medical checks at the hospital.

The music star said some people were fond of smoking and drinking different things every day even when it would all tell on their bodies eventually.

