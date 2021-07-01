Super Eagles of Nigeria will be facing Mexico in an international friendly match on July 4 in the United States

The Nigerian Football Federation have invited Tottenham goalkeeper Joshua Oluwayemi as a replacement for Ezenwa

Ezenwa got injured in training and was unable to travel with the team to America for the big friendly tie

Joshua Oluwayemi who is Tottenham's Under 23 goalkeeper has been invited to the Super Eagles squad for their coming international friendly game against Mexico in the United States.

The Nigerian Football Federation who are in charge of soccer activities in the country made this decision following the injury Heartland goalkeeper Ezenwa sustained.

Ezenwa made it to the Super Eagles training in Abuja and trained for the first three days before he sustained the injury while ruled him out of the traveling squad.

Joshua Oluwayemi invited to the Super Eagles by the Nigerian Football chiefs. Photo by Action Foto Sport

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on Footballlive, the 20-year-old goalkeeper will have to travel from United Kingdom straight to America to join the Super Eagles squad.

Last season, the 20 year-old played on loan at National League side Maidenhead United.

Super Eagles players on Wednesday night, June 30, left Abuja for America which is the venue of their international friendly game against Mexico on July 4.

As things stand presently, Josh Oluwayemi will face serious competition for a starting lineup against Mexico from Enyimba goalkeeper John Noble.

John Noble has been impressive this season for Enyimba in the Nigerian Professional Football League and the People's Elephant are currently occupying fifth position on the log.

