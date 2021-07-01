Jadon Sancho will be handed the iconic No.7 shirt once he completes his Manchester United move

The iconic shirt is currently worn by Edinson Cavani who recently penned a contract extension with United

Previous superstars who wore the iconic jersey include Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, George Best, and David Beckham

Jadon Sancho will reportedly get the iconic No.7 shirt at Manchester United after Borussia Dortmund finally agreeing a transfer deal with the Red Devils worth £73million.

Jadon Sancho's imminent arrival comes at a time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to bolster his squad in preparation for the upcoming season. Photo by Lars Baron.

United have been chasing Sancho for months now and came close to securing his signature last summer before the deal fell through.

However, after a lengthy wait, the Manchester club look set to finally land their long-term transfer target, with The Athletic reporting the 21-year-old has already penned a five-year contract at Old Trafford.

Metro UK reports United's mouthwatering deal with Dortmund over the transfer of Sancho means the winger will become the second most expensive English player in history, behind his future teammate Harry Maguire who arrived for £80m.

The publication further claimed Sancho will sport the iconic No.7 jersey at his new club which has famously been worn by United legends George Best, Bryan Robson, Eric Cantona, Cristiano Ronaldo, and David Beckham.

Edinson Cavani, who recently extended his stay with the Manchester club is the current wearer of the jersey and it now remains to be seen which one could be swapped for him.

Sancho, meanwhile, is currently with the England national football team at Euro 2020 and will undertake a medical before his official unveiling as a Man United player.

His imminent arrival comes at a time Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is desperate to bolster his squad in preparation for the upcoming season.

It is understood the right-wing position is one of the key areas the Norwegian was keen to strengthen before the start of the 2021/22 campaign.

Mass exodus looms at Man United

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that quite a number of Manchester United stars could leave the Old Trafford club during the summer transfer window as the Premier League club continue to chase Jadon Sancho, Mirror reports.

The Red Devils are inching closer to signing long-term transfer target, Jadon Sancho, in the coming days after submitting a fresh bid thought to be in the region of £75million.

Metro UK reports that the Red Devils' interest in the Englishman dates back to early 2019, but it was in 2020 in which they intensified the plot to sign.

