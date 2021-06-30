Tottenham’s long-running search for Jose Mourinho’s replacement ended on Wednesday, June 30

Nuno Espirito Santo signed a two-year deal with the North London club

Spurs' new managing director of football Fabio Paratici was at the forefront in looking for the team’s new coach

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager.

Nuno Espirito Santo is the new Tottenham Hotspur manager on a two-year deal. Photo: Tottenham.

According to reports, the Portuguese has signed a deal to stay with the North London club until 2023.

Nuno left Wolves in May after four successful seasons and was linked to a number of jobs including Everton, which has since been taken up by Rafa Benitez.

“It’s an honor for me to address you, Spurs fans. I’m so happy to be here, and my promise to you, is I’m going to make you proud.” Nuno said in his very first public address as Tottenham boss.

The Portuguese brought Wolves to the Premier League in 2018 and established them as a top half team, although his side finished a lowly 13th.

Before taking up the Wolves job, he previously managed Valencia, Porto and Rio Ave.

With Rio Ave, he guided them to two cup finals and took them to the Europa League for the first time in the club’s history.

Timeline of Tottenham’s search for a manager

Since the sacking of Jose Mourinho in April, a number of top managers were in the shortlist to replace him.

Initially, it was believed Mauricio Pochettino would be making a comeback but Paris Saint Germain held firm and retained the Argentine.

Former Inter Milan boss Antonio Conte was then in contention but failed to agree with the Spurs hierarchy on transfers and ultimately walked away from negotiations.

Paulo Fonseca, Gennaro Gattuso and Julen Lopetegui were the other big names linked to the job but neither approach proved successful.

According to Nuno’s statement on Tottenham’s club website, he believes he in the club’s squad and is ready for the challenge ahead.

