Paul Pogba has just a year left on his current deal with Man United, pushing the club to look elsewhere for a replacement

It is believed United are training their eyes on Bayern Munich's Leon Goretzka and are looking to secure his deal this summer

However, it remains to be seen if the Red Devils will be able to convince the Germany youngster to move to the Premier League

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Man United are reportedly looking to reinforce their midfield with the addition of Bayern Munich midfielder, Leon Goretzka.

It remains to be seen if Man United can be able to convince Leon Goretzka to move to the Premier League. Photo by Christian Kaspar.

Source: Getty Images

It is believed the Red Devils are keen to have a standby replacement for Paul Pogba who has just one year left on his current deal at Old Trafford.

According to Metro UK, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targeting a central midfielder with Pogba's future still uncertain.

It is believed United have since looked in the direction of Goretzka for the role, with German outlet SportBild claiming the Manchester club are interested in securing the youngster's deal this summer.

It was further reported United have already contacted the Bayern star's representative to gauge the midfielder's interest in moving to the Premier League with them.

However, it is thought the German international who shone during the Euros has his focus on staying in the Bundesliga and is keen to pen another contract with Bayern Munich.

Rashford hints Sancho is on verge of Old Trafford move

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba broke his silence after France’s disappointing exit from Euro 2020.

The world champions were knocked out of the tournament by Switzerland in a pulsating penalty shootout despite initially leading 3-1 with 10 minutes of regulation time to go.

Pogba was in glittering form for his country in the group stage and scored a stunning goal against Switzerland with an audacious shot from outside the penalty area.

The Frenchman’s beautiful goal amounted to nothing as France were eventually pegged back by Switzerland, who scored two late goals to force the game to extra time.

"Sometimes football can be cruel… cruel and also beautiful. Yesterday, the game brought us sadness but happiness to our opponents.

''That’s the beauty of football. "Of course, we all wished that we could have had a positive result. Thank you so much to all of our fans across the globe."

Despite his goal against Switzerland, Pogba still earned some criticism from a section of fans for his defensive frailties with the scores 3-1.

Source: Legit