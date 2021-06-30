Cristiano Ronaldo tops the list of highest-earning celebrities on Instagram with over $40m annual revenue

The 36-year-old is also the most followed superstar on the social media platform with over 300m followers

Ronaldo recently crashed out of the ongoing Euro 2020 championship after Portugal's 1-0 defeat to Belgium

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo has become the celebrity with the most annual earnings from the social media platform Instagram.

The 36-year-old who couldn't help Portugal avoid crashing out of the Euro 2020 championship at the last-16 stage is said to be charging as much as $1.6m (£1.2m) to endorse a product on the platforms.

According to The Guardian, the former Real Madrid star has been branded king of the influencers in a list that includes Hollywood actor Dwayne “the Rock” Johnson and the singer Ariana Grande.

Cristiano Ronaldo all smiles recounting the memories of winning the maiden edition of the UEFA Nations League. Credit - @cristiano

Source: Instagram

The publication added that this will be the first time ever a footballer would be topping the list in the annual rankings usually dominated by celebrities from the reality TV, film and music industries from the United States.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Sources reveal that Ronaldo's charges multiplied after rising above Johnson and Kylie Jenner - the makeup entrepreneur and celebrity in 2019.

And the rough estimate of his earnings on Instagram is about $40 million yearly - a figure that swallows his annual salary while playing for Serie A giants Juventus.

As it stands, the five-time Champions League winner recently became the most followed person on Instagram with well over 300 million fans, having added more than 125 million since the beginning of last year.

His combined social media following, including the major platforms Facebook and Twitter, is more than 550 million.

Ian Wright questioned Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick ability

Legit.ng earlier reported that Arsenal legend Ian Wright believes Cristiano Ronaldo's free-kick ability is not worth the hype following Portugal's ouster from the ongoing Euro 2020 championship.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has recorded a very low success rate from dead-ball situations at major tournaments.

According to Sport Bible, the 36-year-old winger has failed to convert a single free-kick in 28 attempts since he made his European Championship debut in 2004.

Source: Legit