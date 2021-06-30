A yet to be identified man sent social media into a meltdown during England's Euro 2020 meeting with Germany

The man had a striking resemblance to Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp, with his looks leaving many dumbfounded

There is speculation the man in question could be an internet sensation who believes he is the world's best lookalike of the football manager

Football fans were stunned after spotting a man with Jurgen Klopp's striking resemblance at Wembley Stadium cheering England to victory over Germany in their Euro 2020 clash this week.

The Liverpool boss' doppelganger was among the supporters at the venue as the Three Lions beat one of their oldest rivals to reach the quarterfinals of this year's edition of the competition.

Hawk-eyed England supporters sighted the man as he stood on the shoulders of fans celebrating with a beer can.

Goal contends it is unlikely the mystery man spotted at Wembley was Liverpool boss, Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Photo by Simon Stacpoole.

A footage off the scene later went viral on social media, leaving many dumbfounded.

Who exactly was the man?

According to Goal.com, the true identity of the many is yet to be known - but one thing for sure is that he was not Jurgen Klopp.

The publication contends it is unlikely it was the German tactician especially considering the one in attendance was clad in full Liverpool regalia which could not have been the case with Klopp.

Whereas it still remains a mystery who the man behind Klopp's iconic Liverpool cap was, there is speculation it could be a man who believes he is the world's best lookalike of the football manager.

The man, who goes by the Instagram handle @cheekyjurgen shared a photo of him at Wembley hanging out with supporters.

How fans reacted to seeing Klopp's lookalike

While those who hang out with him at Wembley Stadium know for a fact it was not Klopp, many internet users remain convinced it was actually the Liverpool manager.

One wondered:

"Where is the real Klopp?"

A second posted: "

Was Jurgen Klopp actually on another man's shoulders celebrating outside Wembley?"

Another added:

"He looks more like Klopp than Klopp does."

A fourth joked:

"Think I'd rather meet this guy than meet Jurgen Klopp himself ."

England qualifies for Euro last eight

Legit.ng earlier reported that England vs Germany ended 2-0 in favour of Gareth Southgate's men as they cruised into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Both goals were scored in the second half of the game after the English failed to get the better of their oldest rivals in the first period.

Chances were few and far between in the first half but both sides had a shot on target each in the entire 45 minutes.

