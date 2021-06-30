Man United have been linked with a move for Jadon Sancho from Dortmund for close to two years now

The Red Devils came close to signing him last summer but failed to meet the forward's valuation

Marcus Rashford has now suggested the transfer is inching closer with an announcement imminent

Sancho and Rashford are currently on international duty with England at the 2020 European Championships

Marcus Rashford may have dropped the clearest hint Man United are on the verge of signing Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund this summer.

Jadon Sancho is top on Man United's transfer wishlist, with Solskjaer desperate for a prolific right-winger. photo: Getty Images.

Sancho has been a longer-term transfer target for United, but are yet to land his services despite several attempts.

The Red Devils came close to snapping him up last summer but fell short of Dortmund's asking price of £108million.

However, the Bundesliga giants are understood to have since lowered their valuation for the winger, giving United a chance to sign him for £85m.

Metro UK reports the move now feels more or less a formality, with Sancho keen to finish his international assignment with England at the Euros before moving to Old Trafford.

Be that as it may, United fans appear to have run out of patience as they are desperate to see the English playmaker rock a red shirt.

But while the agonising wait rages on, it appears it is only a matter of time - at least if Rashford's recent social media activity is anything to go by.

In a string of posts shortly after England's win over Germany, the forward dropped hints Sancho is inching closer to a move to Man United.

Rashford first responded to a fan's plea to "announce Sancho" by simply saying he could not do it "just yet" before he deleted the response.

However, he dropped an even clearer hint shortly afterward when he replied "yes" to a fan who had also sought to know the status of Sancho's transfer.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that England vs Germany ended 2-0 in favour of Gareth Southgate's men as they cruised into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Both goals were scored in the second half of the game after the English failed to get the better of their oldest rivals in the first period.

Chances were few and far between in the first half but both sides had a shot on target each in the entire 45 minutes.

