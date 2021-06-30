Arsenal are in line for a busy summer transfer window as Mikel Arteta plots to bring in new legs

The Gunners had a disappointing 2020/21 campaign that saw them finished outside a European spot

Defense has been identified among the key areas that need strengthening and Arteta is said to be looking in the direction of Nuno Tavares

The Gunners have also been linked with a move for Brighton centre-back Ben White

Arsenal are on the verge of sealing their first summer signing after Benfica ace Nuno Tavares reportedly agreeing a five-year deal with the Gunners.

Nuno Tavares is expected to provide cover and competition for Kieran Tierney. Photo by Carlos Rodrigues.

Source: Getty Images

The north London club are set for an ambitious summer spending spree, with reports suggesting Mikel Arteta is looking to bring in five major signings.

The move is understood to have been informed by Arsenal's failure to seal a European football slot after a disappointing 2020/21 campaign.

Metro UK now reports Benfica left-back Tavares is among the players on the Premier League giants' wishlist, with the youngster touted as an ideal cover and competition for the exciting Kieran Tierney.

The publication added the Emirates outfit have already held extensive talks with both Tavares and Benfica, with the view of sealing a transfer this summer.

The development comes amid claims by Portuguese newspaper Jorna de Noticias that Tavares has already agreed a five-year deal with the Arteta-tutored side.

A final agreement over a transfer fee is however still pending, with the 21-year-old set to cost Arsenal a fee in the region of £12.8million.

Arsenal close to landing Ben White

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Premier League side Brighton are now giving Arsenal chiefs tough time in their efforts to sign England international Ben White as they have asked the Gunners to add more money.

After failing to finish among the top four at the end of the 2020/21 League season, Arsenal chiefs are now ready to help Mikel Arteta land some good legs ahead of next term.

Ben White who is a defender is among the players Arsenal chiefs want and they have had their second bid of £42m rejected by Brighton with the side demanding £50m.

Arsenal must however go back for an improved bid for Ben White so as not to miss out on the signing of the defender who is also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain, Spurs and Liverpool.

