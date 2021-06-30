Ronda Rousey and Travis Browne cannot contain their joy as they announce the gender of their baby

The couple confirmed that they will welcome a baby girl later this year via a short video on their page

Randy will be having her first child while Browne already has two kids from his previous marriage

Former mixed martial artist Ronda Rousey and her husband Travis Browne have confirmed that they are expecting a baby girl.

The duo made the news known to the world through a short video clip posted on Rousey's YouTube confirming their princess will arrive later in the year.

Rousey and Browne got in August 2017 in Browne's home state of Hawaii four months after their engagement took place in New Zealand.

WWE star Ronday Rousey and her hubby Travis Browne at the LA Family Housing Annual Awards And Fundraiser Celebration. Photo by Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Source: Getty Images

And they have enjoyed their marriage since then, making money and doing stuff together until April this year when they announced they are expecting their first child together.

Although the MMA fighter Travis Browne is a father to children (Kaleo and Keawe) from his previous marriage as reported by People.com, this is however a fresh start with his wife.

How the couple announced the gender of their baby

The 38-year-old who has won 18 out of his 26 professional MMA fights while revealing the gender of their baby said in the video as reported by WWE that:

"The Baddest Baby on the Planet" will be... a girl!"

Rousey won a bronze medal at the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games in the 70kg women's Judo events. She claimed a gold medal in the same event in the Pan American Games staged in Rio de Janeiro a year before.

