The Alaigbo Development Foundation says the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu is an attempt to crush genuine agitations

The Igbo group also called on the international community to intervene on the matter concerning the IPOB leader

The southeast group also tasked Igbo lawyers to come forward and support Kanu in the court of law where he is facing charges

Enugu - An Igbo social group, the Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF), has described the arrest of Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), as unfortunate.

Uzodinma Nwala and Abia Onyike, ADF president and chairman, bureau of media, respectively, in a statement on Tuesday, June 29 said the arrest is an attempt by the federal government to crush IPOB.

Nnamdi Kanu's arrest continues to generate reactions from social and pressure groups in the country. Photo credit: Marco Longari/AFP

A setback for freedom fighters

The Cable newspaper quoted the group as saying:

“The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has received the news of the arrest and deportation of Nnamdi Kanu to Nigeria and his subsequent arraignment in court in continuation of his previous trial.

“This development is very unfortunate both for the continued existence of the crisis-ridden Nigerian federation and the struggle for the self-determination and emancipation of Igboland from the artificial Nigerian federation.

“The arrest or elimination of Nnamdi Kanu from the scene of the struggle is most unlikely to result in the smashing of the spirit of the longing for freedom of the Igbo nation or that of other nationalities that are equally struggling to free themselves from the chaotic Nigerian federation.”

The group called on the international community to look into the issue, while also calling on lawyers who are Igbo to defend Kanu.

Rights group warns against judicial interference

Similarly, prominent civil rights advocacy group, the Human Rights Writers Association Of Nigeria has reacted to the arrest of Kanu by the Nigerian government.

The Guardian newspaper reports that the group charged the government to respect Kanu's constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights, including fair and unbiased trial as specified in section 36 (5) of the Constitution.

The group also warned against propaganda by the federal government, adding that the court of law should be allowed to exercise their constitutionally guaranteed judicial powers.

In a related development, the Igbo National Council, INC, on Tuesday, July 29 advised the federal government to tread with caution on the arrest and extradition of Kanu.

The INC president Chilos Godsent made the position of the group known in a statement sent to journalists hours after the reports of the arrest of Kanu.

According to him, the IPOB’s leader arrest could spark protests across the southeast if not well managed by federal authorities.

Meanwhile, elder statesman and Second Republic aviation minister, Mbazulike Amechi, has advised the federal government to give Kanu a fair hearing.

Amechi further said Kanu should be assumed innocent until he is found guilty by a court of competent jurisdiction.

He also said the federal authorities should be cautious about the way they will handle Kanu, and the way they will handle his case.

