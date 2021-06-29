Odion Ighalo was gifted an expensive diamond plated wristwatch made by Hublot by his agent

The 32-year-old flaunted his birthday gift on social media after returning to his base in Saudi Arabia

The former Super Eagles striker scored nine goals in 13 matches for his new Saudi side Al-Shabab

Odion Ighalo might have had his birthday celebrations spending time with family and friends in Nigeria but the best of all he had received was yet to come.

The former Manchester United striker received a Hublot watch from his agent as he returned to his base in Saudi Arabia.

The 32-year-old could not hide his emotions as he posted a video of the watch on his personal Instagram story.

The Hublot product is understood to worth up to $17,000 as it is designed with diamond stones hinged around the black leather.

Ighalo spent the summer holidays back home paying courtesy visits to governors of Kogi and Lagos states as well as getting endorsed as the famous Prnicpal Cup ambassador.

Odion Ighalo gets expensive hublot wristwatch from his agent as birthday gift. Photo @ighalojude

Source: Instagram

He made a dream move to Old Trafford during the 2019 January transfer window and was given an extra six-month extension after impressing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The former Watford star took his goalscoring feat to Saudi club Al-Shabab and scored nine goals in 13 appearances at the concluded season.

Source: Legit