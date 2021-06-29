Extra time substitute Artem Dovbyk gave Ukraine the breakthrough they needed to progress to Euro 2020 quarterfinals

The 24-year-old headed his country victory moments before the final whistle with Zinchenko providing the assist

Andriy Shevchenko's men will now battle England in the last-8 stage for a spot in the semifinals this weekend

Artem Dovbyk's 120+1 minute goal was all Ukraine needed to progress to Euro 2020 quarterfinals after beating Sweden 2-1 at Hampden Park on Tuesday, June 29.

Manchester City star Oleksandr Zinchenko provided the assist for the goal after delivering a superb cross from the left wing and met his teammate's flying header in the danger zone.

The 24-year-old had a hand in the two goals after scoring the opener for his side from close range in the 27th minute and later providing an assist for the winner moments before the final whistle.

Oleksandr Zinchenko firing Ukraine ahead in their Euro 2020 clash vs Sweden. Photo by Andy Buchanan - Pool

Source: Getty Images

But Emil Forsberg's deflected effort from yards out in the 43rd minute saw the Swedish team restore parity in the game.

Both teams returned to the pitch to continue from where they stopped in the opening half but neither side could hold possession for long.

Although Sweden appeared more purposeful in the second half with Kristoffer Olsson's multiple efforts to get his team in front for the first time in the game, he was however denied by the woodworks a couple of times.

However, all other efforts made by the two sides for the remainder of the second half failed to produce any goal, and again, the last-16 game extended into extra time.

Meanwhile, coach Janne Andersson's men were reduced to 10 men in the 98th minute after Marcus Danielson got sent off for a reckless tackle on Artem Biesiedin.

