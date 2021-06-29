England vs Germany Euro 2020 round of 16 match at the Wembley Stadium ended in a 2-0 win for the Three Lions

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane's second-half goals made the difference in the highly entertaining contest

Gareth Southgate's men will now await the winner of Ukraine vs Sweden as their quarter-final opponents

England vs Germany ended 2-0 in favour of Gareth Southgate's men as they cruised into the quarter-finals of Euro 2020.

Both goals were scored in the second half of the game after the English failed to get the better of their oldest rivals in the first period.

Chances were few and far between in the first half but both sides had a shot on target each in the entire 45 minutes.

The Three Lions who were the better side had the first attempt on goal as Raheem Sterling's shot was pammed away by Manuel Neuer from 20-yards out.

Timo Werner also had his opportunity to score with his left foot but Jordan Pickford was quick to come out and make the save.

England looked the likelier team to find the back of the net in the second half but had to wait until the 75th minute to break the deadlock.

England vs Germany: Sterling, Kane score as qualify into the quarter finals of Euro 2020

Source: Getty Images

Jack Grealish began the move down the left as he found Luke Shaw who delivered a low cross to Sterling to tap home a simple finish and made it 1-0.

Five minutes later, Thomas Muller had a one-on-one chance with Pickford but the Bayern Munich striker out the ball just wide.

Then in the 86th minute, Harry Kane made it 2-0 in a similar fashion to the first goal as he leaned to head home from Grealish assist.

England will now play the winner of Ukraine and Sweden in the quarter-finals as they continue their search for their first European title.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Declan Rice's recent revelation about not being a lover of beer like every other footballer has surprised England fans, Sport Bible.

The Three Lions are on their quest for a first European title at Euro 2020 and the 22-year-old is part of Gareth Southgate's 26-man squad.

The Chelsea academy product produced a five-star performance in the friendlies against Austria and Romania and will be given the thumbs-up by Southgate to start against Croatia.

