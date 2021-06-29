Roberto Cammarelle remains unsure how Anthony Joshua was named winner of their fight at the London Olympic Games in 2012

The 41-year-old Italian was confident of his performance only for the judges to pronounce the Briton winner in spite of their tied result

Joshua has gone ahead to win the heavyweight title twice since then and has defeated some top-class boxers along the way

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Roberto Cammarelle has called out two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua almost 10 years after losing the 2012 Olympics gold medal to him.

The Watford-born professional boxer was awarded the super-heavyweight gold medal after emerging victorious in the men's boxing event at the games in London.

According to Sky Sports, Cammarelle had managed to extend a 6-5 lead to 13-10 before the final round but still lost the game regardless and he is questioning the decision of the officials.

Roberto Cammarelle vs Anthony Joshua during the 2012 Olympic Games Super-Heavyweight bout. Photo credit should read JACK GUEZ/AFP

Source: Getty Images

The 40-year-old Italian also believed that the outcome of the fight was influenced by the home fans who were cheering their homeboy on.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Reports reveal that both fighters were tied at 18-18 but Joshua got the win on the tiebreaker which is based on the larger scores between the three rounds.

Roberto Cammarelle questions Joshua's triumph in 2012

Cammarelle is now questioning Joshua's win almost a decade after his defeat, saying:

"As far as I can remember, I think I managed to fight exceptionally well during the two rounds.

"The last round, he did not fight to overcome me. He was just sort of managing the fight. Having an equal number of points, an equal score, I can't understand [how] I didn't win.

"I thought I was managing the advantage I had managed to win over the first round.

The 40-year-old Italian continued

"I've always had great physical issues. My physical preparation had only started a month before the Olympics. The fact that the semi-final was so close to the final certainly weakened my body.

"But nonetheless, I thought I had managed to fight a third round that was enough to win the fight."

Anthony Joshua's mandatory fight gets date and venue

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anthony Joshua will defend WBO title against the number one mandatory challenger Oleksandr Usyk on September 25, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, Boxing Scene.

The match is yet to be officially announced by the organizers after the much-anticipated fight with Tyson Fury was canceled and the WBC ordered the Brit to honour the trilogy contract of Deontay Wilder.

And AJ was told to fight the WBO mandatory challenger Usyk or be stripped of one of his four belts.

Source: Legit