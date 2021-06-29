Memphis Depay who failed to impress at Manchester United recently joined Spanish giants Barcelona

Jose Mourinho stated clearly that the Holland international was not that matured when he was at Old Trafford

Depay is now expected to join the likes of Lionel Messi, Dembele, Griezmann up front next season at the Nou Camp

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Former Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has explained the major rationale he feels made Dutch striker Memphis Depay to fail at Old Trafford before he moved to Lyon.

In 2015 when Memphis Depay was signed by Manchester United, the thought of all the Red Devils' fans was that he would shine and make superb contributions at the club which never happened.

Playing 53 games, Depay was able to score seven goals for Manchester United before leaving the Premier League giants after 18 months.

Memphis Depay in action for Holland. Photo by Alex Pantling

Source: Getty Images

According to the report on on GOAL and Evening News, Jose Mourinho stated clearly that Memphis Depay got his maturity at French side Lyon.

"He is a really good professional. People can look at him and probably think he’s a party boy. I think he got this maturity in Lyon which is sometimes what players need.

"Sometimes they can go too early to the biggest clubs where they are not ready to cope with it. Where they are not ready to understand that in the biggest clubs there are internal competition, that you can not play all the time.

''That there are fantastic players to fight with you for a position. They can lose a little sense of reality and become a bit childish. Which is what happened.''

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Barcelona have completed the free signing of Memphis Depay from Lyon.

With his contract at the French club set to expire in June, Barcelona have been in constant negotiations with Depay since January 2021.

Only a few days ago, Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman, who managed Depay with the Netherlands National team, said negotiations were positive and it was only a matter of time before the Dutch international was confirmed as a Barcelona player.

Depay, 27 is currently on international duty with Netherlands and was on the score sheet during the 2-0 Group C win over Austria.

According to a statement on the Barcelona website, the paperwork is complete and Depay will now link up with his former manager Koeman.

Source: Legit Newspaper