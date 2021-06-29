Granit Xhaka produced superb performance on Monday night, June 28, which helped Switzerland to beat France

The Arsenal star was named as the man of the match after facing strong midfield duo of Paul Pogba and Kante

Before the penalty shootout, Granit Xhaka quickly rushed a bottle of Coca-Cola in the presence of his teammates

Arsenal star Granit Xhaka who is the captain of the Swiss national football team was on Monday night, June 28, seen drinking Coca-Cola before his side's penalty shootout against France.

Swiss players were fantastic in the tie against world champions in the round of 16 of the EURO 2020 in which they came back from 3-1 down and finished the tie 3-3 before penalties.

According to the report on Sportsbible and UK Sun, Granit Xhaka had to first cooled himself off with a drink before the start of the penalties which himself and teammates won.

Despite playing against the likes of Paul Pogba and N'Golo Kante who are among the best midfielders in the world, Granit Xhaka was still able to play out his brilliant game.

The 28-year-old even ended up being named as the man of the match as Kylian Mbappe missed the penalty which sent France out of the competition.

