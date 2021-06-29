Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted in a picture alongside Mr Macaroni, but it has shown that the image was photo-shopped

The popular Nigerian comedian earlier took to social media to express his desire to meet with the Portuguese legend

In a swift, a creative Nigerian expertly merged photos of the duo to make it seem like the comedian actually met with Ronaldo

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

A creative Nigerian has photo-shopped a picture of popular Nigerian comedian Mr Macaroni to expertly fit in with that of five-time Ballon d’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

A photo has emerged on social media purportedly insinuating that the ‘You are doing well’ comedian had met the Portuguese legend.

Reacting to the picture which has now gone viral on the internet, Mr Macaroni admitted that he would love to meet with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Cristiano Ronaldo spotted in a photo-shopped picture with Mr Macaroni. Photo: mrmacaroni1

Source: Facebook

According to him, he had expressed his desire to meet with the former Manchester United and ex-Real Madrid striker on social media lately.

And days after making such statement, a photo of himself and that of the joint all-time international record goal scorer has surfaced on the internet.

Mr Macaroni who shared the photo-shopped photo on Facebook wrote:

“I said I wanted to meet Cristiano Ronaldo some days ago. Just imagine the pictures I saw.”

A fan replied:

“You sha met him one way or the other. Hope you told him he’s doing well.”

Another added:

“And u forgot to give me credit for taking the pictures.”

Meanwhile, Kylian Mbappe will become the most dominant name in football after the likes of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, according to Barcelona legend Samuel Eto'o, Caught Offside reports.

The Paris Saint-Germain striker over the years has shown that he is a future contender for the Ballon d'Or and the Cameroon icon believes the 22-year-old will set the pace for others to follow.

Eto'o was Messi's teammate for a couple of years during his spell at the Camp Nou dubbed Mbappe as the new god of the beautiful game.

Mbappe by his standards had a quiet Euro 2020 as he failed to score in all of the four matches played for France. The world champions were knocked out of the competition by Switzerland in the round of 16 via penalties.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Lionel Messi grabbed a brace in Argentina's 4-1 win against Bolivia at the Copa America to take his international goals tally to 75.

The 34-year-old is now joint number nine top scorer in international football alongside Sandor Kocsis, Kunishige Kamamoto and Bashar Abdullah.

But he is still far behind the number one position as prolific scorers Ali Daei and Cristiano Ronaldo top the list of highest scorers in the world at the international level with 109 goals each.

Source: Legit