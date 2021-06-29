Former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira is now on the verge of becoming the coach of EPL side Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace are preparing to soar next season in the Premier League and want an experienced manager

Patrick Vieira played for Arsenal in the Premier League and won the Premier League titles with the Gunners

Premier League club Crystal Palace have reportedly agreed deal to appoint former Arsenal captain Patrick Vieira as the new coach of the side ahead of their campaign next term in the topflight.

At the end of the 2020/21 Premier League season, Crystal Palace escaped relegation and even finished 14th on the final standings and the club's chiefs have been looking for a replacement for Roy Hodgson.

According to the report on Sky Sports and Caught Offside, Crystal Palace's chiefs have not presented any paper to the former Arsenal star, but they are expected to do that this week.

Having played in the Premier League for years under Arsene Wenger, Patrick Vieira is not a stranger to the English football even though this would his first time coaching in the EPL.

The report even added that Crystal Palace eggheads are planning to sort the contract agreement out on time so that the Frenchman can be in charge of training in the coming week.

Vieira worked at Manchester City before landing his first senior managerial role with sister club New York City, who he led for two years before moving back to his homeland for the Nice job.

In his two seasons at Nice, Patrick Vieira steered the side to fifth and seventh places respectively before leaving the club in December last year.

