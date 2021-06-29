England are on the easier side of the tree as far as Euro 2020 fixtures are concerned

The Three Lions will have to get past Germany in the last 16 before facing some fairly easy opponents on paper on their way to the final

Gareth Southgate’s side will come up against sides who were considered underdogs in their last 16 tie if they somehow manage to get past Germany

The Euro 2020 has already produced some magical moments which have consisted of upsets and thrillers in equal measure.

Gareth Southgate's England have a fairly straight forward route to the Euro 2020 final. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

After the drama that ensued on Monday, June 28 that saw the exit of France and Croatia, all eyes will be on England as they take on Germany in the last 16.

England, if anything, have been the most hyped team in this tournament but they are still yet to prove themselves when it matters in the big stage.

Although they went past the group stage unbeaten, questions were still raised over Gareth Southgate’s team selection and overall performance of his boys.

So what are the chances of England going all the way to the final? TUKO.co.ke looked at The Three Lions' tree and they actually have a pretty decent chance.

Because of the upsets that took place in the last 16 that saw the exit of some big guns including Netherlands and France, England have fairly comfortable fixtures in both the quarter and semi finals.

Of course they will have to get past the German machine firstly in the round of 16, and despite barely making it past the group stage, Joachim Lowe’s side are no pushover, by any stretch of the imagination.

England’s possible opponents

If England somehow get past Germany in the last 16, they will face either Sweden or Ukraine, two sides who will clash for a place in the last 8.

And if Southgate’s side go into the last four of the competition, they will come up against either Czech Republic or Denmark.

Czech Republic knocked out the Netherlands to set up a quarter-final tie with Denmark, who were too strong for Wales on Saturday, June 26.

The other tree has much trickier fixtures as Belgium take on Italy in the last 8, while Switzerland will fight it out against a very good Spain side.

With that in mind, England will come up against either Belgium, Italy, Switzerland or Spain in the final.

As mentioned earlier, however, they will have to get past Germany firstly.

